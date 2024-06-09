How to make text bold/thick on label

Hello

How can I make the text bolder/thicker on the label?

I use this code:

string idxLabel="hello";

ObjectSetInteger(0,idxLabel,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack);
ObjectSetString(0,idxLabel,OBJPROP_TEXT,"Text");
ObjectSetInteger(0,idxLabel,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 10);
ObjectSetString(0,idxLabel,OBJPROP_FONT, "Tahoma");
 

Hi you specify the font.

ObjectSetString(0,idxLabel,OBJPROP_FONT, "Tahoma Bold");
 
Thank you Marco. I tried the font you suggested but doesn't work. Then I changed the font into Arial Black and it works fine.
 
Thank you Marco. I tried the font you suggested but doesn't work. Then I changed the font into Arial Black and it works fine.

Hey! Great tip. Just helped in a project.

