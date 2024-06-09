How to make text bold/thick on label
Hi you specify the font.
ObjectSetString(0,idxLabel,OBJPROP_FONT, "Tahoma Bold");
Marco vd Heijden:Thank you Marco. I tried the font you suggested but doesn't work. Then I changed the font into Arial Black and it works fine.
How can I make the text bolder/thicker on the label?
I use this code: