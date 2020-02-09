Can we Design EA based on moving average ?

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Can we Design EA based on moving average ?   
I need open trades when Moving Average Cross the prices like below and is this possible ?  

100 EMA CROSS

 
DIMUTHU WIJERATHNE:

I need open trades when Moving Average Cross the prices like below and is this possible ?  

Yes, of course it is possible (if you know how to code).

 
DIMUTHU WIJERATHNE:
Can we Design EA based on moving average ?   
I need open trades when Moving Average Cross the prices like below and is this possible ?  


You can post your request in Freelance section.

 
DIMUTHU WIJERATHNE:
Can we Design EA based on moving average ?   
I need open trades when Moving Average Cross the prices like below and is this possible ?  


Code: iMA price crossing

iMA price crossing

iMA price crossing
iMA price crossing
  • www.mql5.com
Советник ограничивает количество сделок на одном баре (всегда на одном баре не более одной сделки - это жёстко прописано в коде и не выведено во входные параметры).  Ожидаем когда цена преодолеет индикатора iMA на расстояние не менее чем 'Crossing'. Пример сигналов, когда реверс ('Reverse') отключён: Подробнее о настройках советника: Обратите...
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Code: iMA price crossing

HI , it is really nice & exsactly what looking .

I tested it using Strategy Tester and live so currently it is not profitable but we cane make it profitable.

Can you do some editing ?

1. Make trade open after 5 pips cross the MA 

2. Removed take profit & make it trade close only after MA cross again anywhere.

3. Specially can you make this work for custom design MA  ?


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DIMUTHU WIJERATHNE:

HI , it is really nice & exsactly what looking .

I tested it using Strategy Tester and live so currently it is not profitable but we cane make it profitable.

Can you do some editing ?

1. Make trade open after 5 pips cross the MA 

2. Removed take profit & make it trade close only after MA cross again anywhere.

3. Specially can you make this work for custom design MA  ?


<Deleted>

No

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