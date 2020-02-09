Can we Design EA based on moving average ?
I need open trades when Moving Average Cross the prices like below and is this possible ?
Yes, of course it is possible (if you know how to code).
Can we Design EA based on moving average ?
I need open trades when Moving Average Cross the prices like below and is this possible ?
Code: iMA price crossing
- www.mql5.com
Code: iMA price crossing
HI , it is really nice & exsactly what looking .
I tested it using Strategy Tester and live so currently it is not profitable but we cane make it profitable.
Can you do some editing ?
1. Make trade open after 5 pips cross the MA
2. Removed take profit & make it trade close only after MA cross again anywhere.
3. Specially can you make this work for custom design MA ?
<Deleted>
HI , it is really nice & exsactly what looking .
I tested it using Strategy Tester and live so currently it is not profitable but we cane make it profitable.
Can you do some editing ?
1. Make trade open after 5 pips cross the MA
2. Removed take profit & make it trade close only after MA cross again anywhere.
3. Specially can you make this work for custom design MA ?
<Deleted>
No
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I need open trades when Moving Average Cross the prices like below and is this possible ?