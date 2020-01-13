Draw trend line with end - page 3

Alain Verleyen:

Could you please write correct English...

What that means ?

change the v to u

 
Seng Joo Thio:

Will work, just takes veeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrry long for slower pcs (after all your code is inefficient)... and it'll completely fill up your chart window with lines.

Got a good pc, tried it and it will just freeze forever the terminal...could you show me the efficient way of doing it to all bars?

 
Hgu Gh:

Seng Joo Thio:

i tried adding break but it would just give undesired results, the code below doesnt works after using it

 string rz= "RZ";

      for(int a= 0;a<Bars;a++)
         {
         string b = IntegerToString(a);
         {
            if(ObjectFind(0,"touched"+b)==0)
                  continue;
            ObjectCreate(0,rz+b,OBJ_TREND,0,Time[a],Low[a],Time[0],Low[a]);
            ObjectSetInteger(0,rz+b,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,0);
            ObjectSetInteger(0,rz+b,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,0);
         }   
           
      for(int d= Bars-1;d>0;d--)
         {        
      double p1= ObjectGetDouble(0,rz+b,OBJPROP_PRICE1); 
         if(p1 >= Low[d] && p1 <= High[d] && iBarShift(NULL,0,ObjectGetInteger(0,rz+b,OBJPROP_TIME)) > d ) 
         {   
            ObjectSet(rz+b,OBJPROP_PRICE2,p1);
            ObjectSet(rz+b,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[d]);
            ObjectSetString(0,rz+b,OBJPROP_NAME,"touched"+b);

         }          
         }
         }
 
Hgu Gh:

Edited.

   static datetime lastBarTime = 0;
   datetime currBarTime = Time[0];

   if (currBarTime>lastBarTime)
   {
      Print ("Bars = ", Bars);
      string rz= "RZ";

      for(int a= 1;a<Bars;a++)
      {
         string name = rz+IntegerToString(a);
         {
            if(ObjectFind(0,name)!=0)
            {
               ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_TREND,0,Time[a],Low[a],Time[0],Low[a]);
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,0);
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,0);
            }
            else
            {
               ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_TIME1,Time[a]);
               ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[0]);
               ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_PRICE1,Low[a]);
               ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_PRICE2,Low[a]);
            }
         }   
           
         for(int d= a-1;d>0;d--)
         {        
            double p1= ObjectGetDouble(0,name,OBJPROP_PRICE1); 
            if(p1 >= Low[d] && p1 <= High[d]) 
            {   
               ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_TIME2,Time[d]);
               break;
            }          
         }
      }
      lastBarTime = currBarTime;
   }

You'll get this - 184437 bars within 5 seconds (will be even faster if you didn't insist on using bar number to name your lines):


 
Seng Joo Thio:

Applause, quickly drawn, well done...thanks

Im a noob at this, hope someday i become like you xD 

