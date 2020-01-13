Draw trend line with end - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Could you please write correct English...
What that means ?
change the v to u
Will work, just takes veeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrry long for slower pcs (after all your code is inefficient)... and it'll completely fill up your chart window with lines.
Got a good pc, tried it and it will just freeze forever the terminal...could you show me the efficient way of doing it to all bars?
Got a good pc, tried it and it will just freeze forever the terminal...could you show me the efficient way of doing it to all bars?
Just look at my earlier posts. Change your code accordingly. Then post your latest version here and we'll see how to improve further.
Just look at my earlier posts. Change your code accordingly. Then post your latest version here and we'll see how to improve further.
i tried adding break but it would just give undesired results, the code below doesnt works after using it
i tried adding break but it would just give undesired results, the code below doesnt works after using it
Edited.
You'll get this - 184437 bars within 5 seconds (will be even faster if you didn't insist on using bar number to name your lines):
Edited.
You'll get this - 184437 bars within 5 seconds (will be even faster if you didn't insist on using bar number to name your lines):
Applause, quickly drawn, well done...thanks
Im a noob at this, hope someday i become like you xD