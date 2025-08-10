Indicators: Perfect Trend Line 2 - page 4
It seems Mladen never com back online or check his code. I failed hundreds of times trying to add alert function into his original code, that could be the reason he didn't make that. So I have created an add-on indicator just for this alert function with PTL.
If anyone want it, feel free to send friend request and text me.
Let me see : because you have failed "hundreds of times" (and all that after "more than 5 years of MQL programing") to make it alert, it means that I could not make it either?
What else can I say but : 😀😀😀😀😀
Good luck with that "logic" when it comes to coding (and an obvious commercial spamming)
I seem to wake you up, sorry for that. but with my few years coding is experiences, adding alert directly in your code is harder than i would thinks. But when I code an add-on it seem to work fine. I used iCustom to get your candleo[], candlec[] and arrowar[] , and from that I got it right.
Pathetic ...
I have to agree. The comments in this thread border on absurd.
A basic Print() test added below line 148 shows dot values:
Arrogant
Ah, the famous "coder" that first flooded the code base with "indicators" that all had the same error, and all of them now (after "being insulted" by the fact that he was shown the mistake he was doing in all of his "code") do nothing?
Thank you for your kind attention. /s
