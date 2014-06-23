New MetaTrader 5 for iOS with two-factor authentication and VoiceOver support

New comment
 

The new version of MetaTrader 5 for iPhone and iPad features new possibilities.

MetaTrader 5 trading platform now features two-factor authentication, one-time passwords for which are created in the iPhone-version of the terminal. This mechanism is simple: a one-time password (OTP) is requested every time a user authenticates in the desktop or tablet terminal. The OTP is generated in MetaTrader 5 iPhone based on the secure hash algorithm HMAC SHA256.

This provides an additional level of account security: now a verification code is required in addition to login and password. The generated code is tied to a particular device and changes every 30 seconds, so that your trading account is protected from hacker attacks.

New MetaTrader 5 for iOS with two-factor authentication and VoiceOver support

The latest version of the mobile terminal now supports the VoiceOver function. VoiceOver is a screen reader, which provides spoken descriptions of the user's actions in the terminal. The feature is designed to increase accessibility for low-vision traders.

Do not forget to update your MetaTrader 5 iOS and experience the new possibilities of the mobile platform.
New comment