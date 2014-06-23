New MetaTrader 5 for iOS with two-factor authentication and VoiceOver support
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The new version of MetaTrader 5 for iPhone and iPad features new possibilities.
MetaTrader 5 trading platform now features two-factor authentication, one-time passwords for which are created in the iPhone-version of the terminal. This mechanism is simple: a one-time password (OTP) is requested every time a user authenticates in the desktop or tablet terminal. The OTP is generated in MetaTrader 5 iPhone based on the secure hash algorithm HMAC SHA256.
This provides an additional level of account security: now a verification code is required in addition to login and password. The generated code is tied to a particular device and changes every 30 seconds, so that your trading account is protected from hacker attacks.
The latest version of the mobile terminal now supports the VoiceOver function. VoiceOver is a screen reader, which provides spoken descriptions of the user's actions in the terminal. The feature is designed to increase accessibility for low-vision traders.Do not forget to update your MetaTrader 5 iOS and experience the new possibilities of the mobile platform.