Problem with EA - Message: "string ErrorDescription(int)" and "stdlib.ex4
I have a problem with an EA, I did the back test and so far so good. At the time of the wheel a "dependencies" tab appears and the message "C:\Users\Leandra\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75\MQL4\Libraries\stdlib.ex4 " With the following alert message: " string errorDescription(int) " The robot looks like everything is normal, he even did some operations, but very different from the back test, this robot is high frequency, but in real operating does very few operations, anyone know how I solve this problem? Help me please??
I have this same problem. Did anyone ever get back to you on how to fix it?
I'm experiencing this same error when running an EA, but when I open the folder the file itself is there (but the EA doesn't trade).
@Daniel or @jmcfarland11, did you manage to find a solution for this?
The EA is broken; fix it.
The errorDescription() is irrelevant unless you are trying to run it on the VPS or validate for market.
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I have a problem with an EA, I did the back test and so far so good. At the time of the wheel a "dependencies" tab appears and the message "C:\Users\Leandra\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1DAFD9A7C67DC84FE37EAA1FC1E5CF75\MQL4\Libraries\stdlib.ex4 " With the following alert message: " string errorDescription(int) " The robot looks like everything is normal, he even did some operations, but very different from the back test, this robot is high frequency, but in real operating does very few operations, anyone know how I solve this problem? Help me please??