Problem with Agents (manager build: 2284)
I don't know exactly why that happens. It seems to happen when the agents haven't been updated for awhile and it uninstalls the first (or other) agents. Anyway, I have resolved it by removing all the agents, uninstalling MT5, rebooting, reinstalling MT5, and then re-adding the agents again. You should be able to add all four then.
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I try to make them working. However, for some reason only 2 agents can be registered (while I have 4 cores on my laptop), plus, although they are shown as connected and running, they don't execute tasks for many hours already. What can be wrong here? Here is the screenshot.