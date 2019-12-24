Does MouseWheel Event work for anyone in MT4 ?

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string system_tag="tests_";
int OnInit()
  {
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,system_tag);
   HS_Create_Btn(0,0,system_tag+"_id",500,40,10,10,"Arial",10,clrBlack,clrWhiteSmoke,BORDER_RAISED,clrWhite,ALIGN_CENTER,"",false,false);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,true);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
ObjectsDeleteAll(0,system_tag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
  string to="ID["+IntegerToString(id)+"] L["+IntegerToString(lparam)+"] D["+DoubleToString(dparam,2)+"] S["+sparam+"]";
  ObjectSetString(0,system_tag+"_id",OBJPROP_TEXT,to);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//CREATE BTN OBJECT
  void HS_Create_Btn(long cid,
                     int subw,
                     string name,
                     int sx,
                     int sy,
                     int px,
                     int py,
                     string font,
                     int fontsize,
                     color bck_col,
                     color brd_col,
                     ENUM_BORDER_TYPE brd_type,
                     color txt_col,
                     ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align,
                     string text,
                     bool selectable,
                     bool back)  
  {
  bool obji=ObjectCreate(cid,name,OBJ_BUTTON,subw,0,0);
  if(obji)
    {
    ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,fontsize);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,sx);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,sy);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,px);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,py);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,bck_col);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,brd_col);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,txt_col);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,brd_type);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selectable);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
    ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
    }
  }                   
//CREATE BTN OBJECT ENDS HERE 

//CREATE INPUT OBJECT
  void HS_Create_Edit(long cid,
                     int subw,
                     string name,
                     int sx,
                     int sy,
                     int px,
                     int py,
                     string font,
                     int fontsize,
                     color bck_col,
                     color brd_col,
                     ENUM_BORDER_TYPE brd_type,
                     color txt_col,
                     ENUM_ALIGN_MODE align,
                     string text,
                     bool selectable,
                     bool readonly,
                     bool back)  
  {
  bool obji=ObjectCreate(cid,name,OBJ_EDIT,subw,0,0);
  if(obji)
    {
    ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ALIGN,align);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,fontsize);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,sx);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,sy);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,px);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,py);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,bck_col);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,brd_col);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,txt_col);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,brd_type);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selectable);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_READONLY,readonly);
    ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
    ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
    }
  }                   
//CREATE BTN OBJECT ENDS HERE
 
Lorentzos Roussos:

it works for me as this:

is it all you expected? the location of the mouse on screen?

 
hmm , it encodes the dparam for you...
I was looking for a way to capture mousewheel event but to no avail :) . I will try id[0]long[16]double[1.00]string[42] ,thanks :)
