Does MouseWheel Event work for anyone in MT4 ?
hmm , it encodes the dparam for you...
I was looking for a way to capture mousewheel event but to no avail :) . I will try id[0]long[16]double[1.00]string[42] ,thanks :)
I was looking for a way to capture mousewheel event but to no avail :) . I will try id[0]long[16]double[1.00]string[42] ,thanks :)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Does MouseWheel Event work for anyone in MT4 ?