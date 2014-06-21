Problem with testing Expert Advisors
Change
- from Math calculation
- to Every Tick
newdigital:Thanks :)
Change
Change
- from Math calculation
- to Every Tick
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Hi gurus,
I have problem when I try test my Expert Advisor. I can't put period or currency pair, only I can choose expert advisor and type of calculation like on my photo. When I start my testing when it is finished it dooesn't bring me a tab Resault of my testing. I don't know why.
Thanks