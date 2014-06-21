Problem with testing Expert Advisors

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Hi gurus,

 

I have problem when I try test my Expert Advisor. I can't put period or currency pair, only I can choose expert advisor and type of calculation like on my photo. When I start my testing when it is finished it dooesn't bring me a tab Resault of my testing. I don't know why.

 

Thanks


 

Change

 
newdigital:

Change

  • from Math calculation
  • to Every Tick
Thanks :)
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