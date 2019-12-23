uploading an EA on the website
Kenneth Parling:
Let the adviser send orders only in tester mode, can't be more simple solution!
i'll try that. thanks pal.
Valid software can be tried and tested.
Yohana Parmi:
Select category of the product as Utilities :)
that is also a very good solution :)
Yohana Parmi:I think this one is gonna be helpful. Thank you dear
hey everyone.
I have create multiple EAs for money management and they don't trigger any trade.and because of that, the website doesn't allow me to upload them as products
Can I get a tip?
thank you