uploading an EA on the website

hey everyone
I have create multiple EAs for money management and they don't trigger any trade.and because of that, the website doesn't allow me to upload them as products

.

Can I get a tip?
thank you

 
Kenneth Parling:

Let the adviser send orders only in tester mode, can't be more simple solution!

i'll try that. thanks pal.

 
Gugalik:
Valid software can be tried and tested.

if it's an expert adviser product that's going to be uploaded to the market it has to be able to execute orders during validation process no matter what type of adviser it is!

 
Yohana Parmi:

Select category of the product as Utilities :)

that is also a very good solution :)

 
I think this one is gonna be helpful. Thank you dear
