How to unsubscribe from a signal
Please, I want to unsubscribe from a signal but cannot find a button to do so on my signals webpage. It is showing active. I want to deactivate it. What page do I go to?
Emekadavid:
You need to click the Unsubscribe option in: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
