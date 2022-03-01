Indicators: ZigZag Semaphore (semfore) Indicator
Does this repaint
Does this repaint
Take a look at the code, it works strictly from the older bars to newer bars; it cannot repaint.
Another problem with the 'repaint' fear as often expressed is not truly re-painting, just the value of indicators changing as bar zero is
constructed. This also does not change it's decision as bar zero is being constructed.
I compared it with X3 SEMAFOR and X3 seems more accurate, and more if I modify settings!!
I compared it with X3 SEMAFOR and X3 seems more accurate, and more if I modify settings!!
Looked for X3 SEMAFOR and didn't find it, but found this one that looks pretty good. Problem is, it looks difficult to understand and move to the semaphre format. Code is involved, and comments not in English - and google xlate produces some pretty strange stuff.
<Deleted> {Got deleted, so I guess I cannot tell you the name. It didn't actually run as available anyway... Lot of work to use that one.}
Don't know that it is proper to put a link in to an external site, but a search should turn it up pretty quickly. for those interested.
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ZigZag Semaphore (semfore) Indicator:
This indicator places a mark (a semaphore) at the zig zag for each of 4 zig zag evaluation lengths.
Author: LukeB