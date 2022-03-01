Indicators: ZigZag Semaphore (semfore) Indicator

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ZigZag Semaphore (semfore) Indicator:

This indicator places a mark (a semaphore) at the zig zag for each of 4 zig zag evaluation lengths.

ZigZag Semaphore (semfore) Indicator

Author: LukeB

 

Does this repaint

 
wapiti56:

Does this repaint

Take a look at the code, it works strictly from the older bars to newer bars; it cannot repaint.

Another problem with the 'repaint' fear as often expressed is not truly re-painting, just the value of indicators changing as bar zero is constructed.  This also does not change it's decision as bar zero is being constructed.

 
I compared it with X3 SEMAFOR and X3 seems more accurate, and more if I modify settings!!
 
Mauricio Ximenez:
I compared it with X3 SEMAFOR and X3 seems more accurate, and more if I modify settings!!
I haven't seen X3 SEMAFOR - is the algorithm public, and do you think the algorithm is sufficiently better and that the indicator should be reworked to use this one?  As mentioned in the description, is just replacing a couple methods...
 
Mauricio Ximenez:
I compared it with X3 SEMAFOR and X3 seems more accurate, and more if I modify settings!!

Looked for X3 SEMAFOR and didn't find it, but found this one that looks pretty good.  Problem is, it looks difficult to understand and move to the semaphre format.  Code is involved, and comments not in English - and google xlate produces some pretty strange stuff.

<Deleted> {Got deleted, so I guess I cannot tell you the name.  It didn't actually run as available anyway...  Lot of work to use that one.}

Don't know that it is proper to put a link in to an external site, but a search should turn it up pretty quickly. for those interested.

 
Mauricio Ximenez:
I compared it with X3 SEMAFOR and X3 seems more accurate, and more if I modify settings!!
<Indicator that does absolutely nothing removed>
 
@LukeB Thank you for your work man. Can you please explain to me what does the hemesphere direction length tell? 
 
Rogi_Z9:
@LukeB Thank you for your work man. Can you please explain to me what does the hemesphere direction length tell? 
The larger the circle, the higher the time-length of the zig or zag being marked.
 
After the mark (circle) is formed, it is good to be nailed to death. Constant shifting does not help to judge the situation and the transaction.
 
I use a one of these and i turned it into a ea , the best way i use it as an ea .., i put it on a 1 hr time frame , putting it on anything lower is a waste of time and money , in the settings i use the shift , on a 1hr time frame , i allow 5 bars to pass , (5hrs( then it will open the trade , i know 5 hrs is long , but it don't repaint from that point , it goes in the direction its heading .. its good for the long haul , even a 4 hr time frame is ..
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