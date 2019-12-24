There is no last line

Since a few builds, there is never a last line visible in the chart. It worked in the past, but its gone since a while. 

Can anyone agree?

 
Just display it (it's a chart setting), what is the problem ?
 

It does not show up, with or without EA, never. All the rest works without problems. When I check the last price with an EA, its present and valid, but not displayed under no circumstance. 


 

Comes from your Windows theme apparently.

 
Hello , I had a same problem . after a while i figure it out this 

Tool --> Option. 


Hope this help

 
Of course I tested it on several computers, also such with standard-settings.

 
I can't reproduce it, I always have the last line.

On which broker do you have this US30mini symbol ?

