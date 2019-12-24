There is no last line
Doerk Hilger:Just display it (it's a chart setting), what is the problem ?
Since a few builds, there is never a last line visible in the chart. It worked in the past, but its gone since a while.
Can anyone agree?
Doerk Hilger:
Since a few builds, there is never a last line visible in the chart. It worked in the past, but its gone since a while.
Can anyone agree?
Hello , I had a same problem . after a while i figure it out this
Tool --> Option.
Hope this help
Alain Verleyen:
Comes from your Windows theme apparently.
Comes from your Windows theme apparently.
Of course I tested it on several computers, also such with standard-settings.
Doerk Hilger:
Of course I tested it on several computers, also such with standard-settings.
I can't reproduce it, I always have the last line.
On which broker do you have this US30mini symbol ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Since a few builds, there is never a last line visible in the chart. It worked in the past, but its gone since a while.
Can anyone agree?