What are DRAW_BARSHIGH DRAW_BARSLOW DRAW_BARSOPEN DRAW_BARSCLOSE ?

Hi
I can't find anything about 

 DRAW_BARSHIGH 

  DRAW_BARSLOW 

  DRAW_BARSOPEN 

  DRAW_BARSCLOSE

in the documentation or any where else.
are they for drawing custom candles?
Anyone can give me some info.

 
Dearest King Reza,

where do you get those?
 
Hi Koros 
nice to see you reply here.

in the meta editor just type DRAW_ and you will see them all.

 
Probably an error. There is no such things.
 
Thanks for reply Alain

This is what I see


 
I know, I am saying this is probably included by error, as there is not such drawing mode with MT4.
 
Oh, I see
Thanks  Alain Verleyen

