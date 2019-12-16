What are DRAW_BARSHIGH DRAW_BARSLOW DRAW_BARSOPEN DRAW_BARSCLOSE ?
Reza nasimi:
Hi
in the documentation or any where else.
Hi
I can't find anything about
DRAW_BARSHIGH
DRAW_BARSLOW
DRAW_BARSOPEN
DRAW_BARSCLOSE
in the documentation or any where else.
are they for drawing custom candles?
Anyone can give me some info.
Dearest King Reza,where do you get those?
Koros Jafarzadeh:
Dearest King Reza,where do you get those?
Hi Koros
nice to see you reply here.
in the meta editor just type DRAW_ and you will see them all.
Probably an error. There is no such things.
Hi Koros
Hi Koros
nice to see you reply here.
in the meta editor just type DRAW_ and you will see them all.
Alain Verleyen:
Probably an error. There is no such things.
Probably an error. There is no such things.
Thanks for reply Alain
This is what I see
I know, I am saying this is probably included by error, as there is not such drawing mode with MT4.
Thanks for reply Alain
This is what I see
Alain Verleyen:
I know, I am saying this is probably included by error, as there is not such drawing mode with MT4.
I know, I am saying this is probably included by error, as there is not such drawing mode with MT4.
Oh, I see
Thanks Alain Verleyen
