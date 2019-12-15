inputs color to buffer and call to ea
Abubakar Saidu:
i tried to covert it my coding got the buffers but all colors became blue..
hello good day..
spent 20 minutes writing the codes and explanation.. mistakenly reloaded this page and everything was gone..
i tried to covert it my coding got the buffers but all colors became blue..
I solved the problem by using
double objone=ObjectGet("Svr",OBJPROP_PRICE1); int ticket; if(Open[0] == objone) { ticket = OrderSend( Symbol(), OP_BUY,lot,price, Slippage,0,0,comment,OrderID,0,Blue); }
calling the object into the ea..
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hello good day..
spent 20 minutes writing the codes and explanation.. mistakenly reloaded this page and everything was gone..
i tried to covert it my coding got the buffers but all colors became blue..