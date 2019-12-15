inputs color to buffer and call to ea

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hello good day..

spent 20 minutes writing the codes and explanation.. mistakenly reloaded this page and everything was gone..


i tried to covert it my coding got the buffers but all colors became blue..

 
Abubakar Saidu:

hello good day..

spent 20 minutes writing the codes and explanation.. mistakenly reloaded this page and everything was gone..


i tried to covert it my coding got the buffers but all colors became blue..

I solved the problem by using 

   double objone=ObjectGet("Svr",OBJPROP_PRICE1);   
   int ticket;
  if(Open[0] == objone)
     {   
         ticket = OrderSend( Symbol(), OP_BUY,lot,price, Slippage,0,0,comment,OrderID,0,Blue);

     }

calling the object into the ea..

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