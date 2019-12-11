How can I choose MQL5 as my default broker

Can i use MQL5 as my default broker to trade without third party brokers like Fxpro, FBS, Alpari and the rest?

Does the MQL5 has TYPE OF ACCOUNT(Mini/Micro Account, Standard Account, Ecn account, Pro Ecn account) like the third parties do?

What is the minimum capital deposit to trade with MQL5 broker?

What is the minimum withdrawal using MQL5 as a default broker ?


THIS IS BECAUSE MQL HAS THE TIGHTEST SPREAD EVER

 
Keaycee:

MQL5 is not a broker, it's a community!

Kenneth Parling:

MQL5 is not a broker, it's a community!


Thank you. 
