I can't pay.

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I can't pay.

Attempt to proceed with vps payment.

But it looks like the picture below.

No more progress.


Not terminal

Can't pay by other means?


I want to pay by PayPal.








 
Changgon Yeo:

I can't pay.

Attempt to proceed with vps payment.

But it looks like the picture below.

No more progress.


Not terminal

Can't pay by other means?


I want to pay by PayPal.








Try to deposit the money in your MQL5 account first and then use the MQL5 way of payment.

https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/judo4679/accounting/choosein

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