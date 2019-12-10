How long it takes for the service desk to answer?

Dear all,

From your experience, how long it takes until the service desk answers? I am waiting for more than a week now.

Thanks

 
Roy Meshulam:

1-2 weeks.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

1-2 weeks.

 
It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
