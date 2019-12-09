Parameter "Activations" during a robot rental.

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Hello everyone, I have some small shadow on the "Activations" parameter. when you rent an Expert in the market, what does it mean when there is for example (Activations 12)? This means that you can activate the expert 12 times a month, or throughout the rental period. if i take 3 months is what i have 12 activations for 3months ?. Here is my question :) Thanks.

 
SÉBASTIEN FRÉDÉRIC ANDRÉ TESSIER:

Hello everyone, I have some small shadow on the "Activations" parameter. when you rent an Expert in the market, what does it mean when there is for example (Activations 12)? This means that you can activate the expert 12 times a month, or throughout the rental period. if i take 3 months is what i have 12 activations for 3months ?. Here is my question :) Thanks.

You can activate the purchased product in 12 different computers within the rental period.

If you decide to extend the product's rental period, the activations remain the same.

 
SÉBASTIEN FRÉDÉRIC ANDRÉ TESSIER:

Hello everyone, I have some small shadow on the "Activations" parameter. when you rent an Expert in the market, what does it mean when there is for example (Activations 12)? This means that you can activate the expert 12 times a month, or throughout the rental period. if i take 3 months is what i have 12 activations for 3months ?. Here is my question :) Thanks.

Please don't write on big bold character, it's aggressive and useless.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can activate the purchased product in 12 different computers within the rental period.

If you decide to extend the product's rental period, the activations remain the same.

Hi, Ok now I understand a big thank you to you :)

 
Alain Verleyen:
Please don't write on big bold character, it's aggressive and useless.

Hi, yes ok sorry

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