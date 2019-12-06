String to double
Jefferson Metha:
Good day I have a string I extract from a CSV file. I have managed to separate it to get desired data.
Good day I have a string I extract from a CSV file. I have managed to separate it to get desired data.
Now I have separated all desired data as strings.
Now when I convert
"0.1" to double I get -1717986918
1025 becomes 0
205 becomes 0
I tried using StringtToDouble same problem
I tried saying (double) number still same problem
I even Ran this
PrintFormat("String ToDouble %d",StringToDouble("0.1")); <---- wrong flag
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/common/printformat
PrintFormat("String ToDouble %g",StringToDouble("0.1"));
returns ...
2019.12.06 00:08:07.092 StrDouble (EURUSD,H1) String ToDouble 0.1
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / PrintFormat
- www.mql5.com
The number, order and type of parameters must exactly match the set of qualifiers, otherwise the print result is undefined. Instead of PrintFormat() you can use If the format string is followed by parameters, this string must contain format specifications that denote output format of these parameters. Specification of format always starts with...
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I tried saying (double) number still same problem
I even Ran this