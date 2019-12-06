String to double

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[SOLVED] Good day I have a string I extract from a CSV file. I have managed to separate it to get desired data. 

Now I have separated all desired data as strings. 

Now when I convert 
"0.1" to double I get -1717986918 
1025 becomes 0
205 becomes 0 

I tried using StringtToDouble same problem 

I tried saying (double) number  still same problem


I even Ran this 

PrintFormat("String ToDouble %d",StringToDouble("0.1"));
//---OutPut


 
Jefferson Metha:
Good day I have a string I extract from a CSV file. I have managed to separate it to get desired data. 

Now I have separated all desired data as strings. 

Now when I convert 
"0.1" to double I get -1717986918 
1025 becomes 0
205 becomes 0 

I tried using StringtToDouble same problem 

I tried saying (double) number  still same problem


I even Ran this 


PrintFormat("String ToDouble %d",StringToDouble("0.1")); <---- wrong flag

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/common/printformat

PrintFormat("String ToDouble %g",StringToDouble("0.1"));

returns ... 

2019.12.06 00:08:07.092 StrDouble (EURUSD,H1)   String ToDouble 0.1
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / PrintFormat
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / PrintFormat
  • www.mql5.com
The number, order and type of parameters must exactly match the set of qualifiers, otherwise the print result is undefined. Instead of PrintFormat() you can use If the format string is followed by parameters, this string must contain format specifications that denote output format of these parameters. Specification of format always starts with...
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