Experts: TokyoSessionEA
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TokyoSessionEA:
It's an expert to use price action and trade level to open each order. The expert can trade up 12 pairs, uses the corresponding default setting for each pair. Default settings are good for EURUSD pair and IC Markets broker. For more information, please visit product's page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43249
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos