Cant Access other users Product Pages
Same behavior in all browsers
firefox screenshot :
(what happened in the above screenshot) :
- I was logged out , fresh firefox install
- I navigated to a users profile
- Clicked on their products link (the seller page)
- A log-in screen appeared
- I logged in
- and then A 404 was thrown
Signal Pages seem to be OK , no 404 , no login prompt.
Seems, it works now.
Thank you .
Hello , i noticed if i navigate to my profile and click on products i can see my product page ,but ,
if i do the same on anyone elses page a 404 page not found is returned .
Thats on Opera , let me check with a normal browser too.(Win7 professional 64bit) *From the Desktop Browser that is , will test mobile too
Update :