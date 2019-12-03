Historical data
Kittamet Sirinyamas:
Hi,
I was wondering ,The historical data that I downloaded from mt5.
the program download these data from the broker or Metaquote like metatrader4?
Thank for answering
MT5 downloads tick data from your broker.
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Hi,
I was wondering ,The historical data that I downloaded from mt5.
the program download these data from the broker or Metaquote like metatrader4?
Thank for answering