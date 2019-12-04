void Mail() and Table
did you try to write in a single string the text :
string s = "Balance: "+DoubleToString(AccountBalance())+...
and send it like :
SendMail("Information",s);
paul selvan:
did you try to write in a single string the text :
string s = "Balance: "+DoubleToString(AccountBalance())+...
and send it like :
SendMail("Information",s);
Thanks dear friend
The error issue has been fixed
But with this code it sends me 1 emails every 1 seconds but I want to send 1 emails every 100 seconds
I think that's right, but this code is not working properly
Where am I wrong code?
extern double timeclose1=1; //-------------------------------------------------------------- void Mail() { if(TimeCurrent()>OrderOpenTime()+1*(100*timeclose1)) { string s = "Balance: "+DoubleToString(AccountBalance())+"Account Equity: "+DoubleToString(AccountEquity())+"Account Profit: "+DoubleToString(AccountProfit())+"Totall Order: "+DoubleToString(OrdersTotal())+"Totall Lots "+DoubleToString(OrderLots()); SendMail("Information",s); } } //---------------------------------------------------------------------
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Hi everyone
Could you tell me where I am wrong with this code
I receive a error with this code.
Thanks for the guidance.