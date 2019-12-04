void Mail() and Table

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Hi everyone
Could you tell me where I am wrong with this code
I receive a error with this code.

//--------------------------------------------------------------
void Mail()
{

if(TimeCurrent()>OrderOpenTime()+1*(300*timeclose1))
 {
  SendMail("Information",
   "\nBalance: ",AccountBalance(),
   "\nAccount Equity: ",AccountEquity(),
   "\nAccount Profit: ",AccountProfit(),
   "\nTotall Order: ",OrdersTotal(),
   "\nTotall Lots: ",OrderLots());

   
  }
}
//---------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for the guidance.

 

did you try to write  in a single string the text : 

string s = "Balance: "+DoubleToString(AccountBalance())+...

and send it like :

SendMail("Information",s);

 
paul selvan:

did you try to write  in a single string the text : 

string s = "Balance: "+DoubleToString(AccountBalance())+...

and send it like :

SendMail("Information",s);

Thanks dear friend
The error issue has been fixed
But with this code it sends me 1 emails every 1 seconds but I want to send 1 emails every 100 seconds
I think that's right, but this code is not working properly

Where am I wrong code?

extern double  timeclose1=1;
//--------------------------------------------------------------
void Mail()
{

if(TimeCurrent()>OrderOpenTime()+1*(100*timeclose1))
 {
 string s = "Balance: "+DoubleToString(AccountBalance())+"Account Equity: "+DoubleToString(AccountEquity())+"Account Profit: "+DoubleToString(AccountProfit())+"Totall Order: "+DoubleToString(OrdersTotal())+"Totall Lots "+DoubleToString(OrderLots());
 SendMail("Information",s);

   
  }
}
//---------------------------------------------------------------------



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