I need help to fix my moving average indicator after calling iMA function

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I'm  trying to develop an indicator that shows the arrows when the current candle closes below the selected MA.

However , I'm stucked about the next step after calling the iMA handle. 

Kindly help me out community . I'm a newbie here. Ideal sample

Attached is the indicator 

 
  1. Get the handle in OnInit
  2. Get the values in OnCalculate via CopyBuffer.
 
William Roeder:
  1. Get the handle in OnInit
  2. Get the values in OnCalculate via CopyBuffer.

I have done that but still not getting what I want sir, can you please take a look at the attached file for me?

There must be something wrong somewhere but I can't figure it out.

 
Ernest Gyamfi: look at the attached file

Only if you actually attach it.

 
William Roeder:

Only if you actually attach it.

Ok let me attach it again 

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