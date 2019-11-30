I need help to fix my moving average indicator after calling iMA function
- Get the handle in OnInit
- Get the values in OnCalculate via CopyBuffer.
William Roeder:
- Get the handle in OnInit
- Get the values in OnCalculate via CopyBuffer.
I have done that but still not getting what I want sir, can you please take a look at the attached file for me?
There must be something wrong somewhere but I can't figure it out.
Ernest Gyamfi: look at the attached file
Only if you actually attach it.
William Roeder:
Only if you actually attach it.
Only if you actually attach it.
Ok let me attach it again
Files:
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I'm trying to develop an indicator that shows the arrows when the current candle closes below the selected MA.
However , I'm stucked about the next step after calling the iMA handle.
Kindly help me out community . I'm a newbie here.
Attached is the indicator