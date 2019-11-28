renko claification
How long has the result of the first image being live ?
Hi Guys,
I have just started using median renko charts with a PVA indicator overlay, and i have a question, why would there be a difference in the chart structure after i restart the MT4 platform.
Its because these charts differ when re-constructed from historic data versus being build in real-time.
How long has the result of the first image being live ?
Hi Lorentzo, about 12 hours. and then i restarted the platform and then took the screenshot of after.
I guess it's because the renko generator is bugged ?
This is the code, it seems ok
Its because these charts differ when re-constructed from historic data versus being build in real-time.
Marco, is that with all renko charts? is it possible have these charts be drawn the same?
Marco, is that with all renko charts? is it possible have these charts be drawn the same?
Yes but then you need to create a log file that is written to whenever a brick is formed and then when you re-load the indicator it has to read that file so that it can accurately reconstruct brick numbers and directions.
Yes but then you need to create a log file that is written to whenever a brick is formed and then when you re-load the indicator it has to read that file so that it can accurately reconstruct brick numbers and directions.
Hi Marco,
Is that the same with all renko charts or just mean? what im taken back by is how neatly the after bricks are formed compared to live.
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Hi Guys,
I have just started using median renko charts with a PVA indicator overlay, and i have a question, why would there be a difference in the chart structure after i restart the MT4 platform.