Last six candles types

Hello everyone. Is there a way of calculating how many of the last six candles were bearish or bullish? I 've tried but I keep getting the array out of range error.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 2.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.001" //--- //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true); int start_pos=0,count=6; if(CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),start_pos,count,rates)!=count) return; int count_bullish=0, count_bearish =0; for(int i=0; i<count; i++) { if(rates[i].open<rates[i].close) count_bullish++; else count_bearish++; } Comment("bullish: ",IntegerToString(count_bullish),"\n", "bearish: ",IntegerToString(count_bearish)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vladimir Karputov:Thank you so very much! You are a life saver
