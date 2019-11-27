Metatrader 4 usuage in future
Do you really expect an answer? Us users, can possibly know how long brokers will continue to provide MT4.
William Roeder:
Do you really expect an answer?
=>> eeemmmm eeemmm YES????
MTTradeing:
=>> eeemmmm eeemmm YES????
At the moment most brokers offer MT4 but not MT5, so its quite early for such worries.
How is the plan for Metatrader 4 in the future, is it possible that soon no forex broker will offer anymore MT4 for forex trading, because metaquotes dont sell more licenses?
The MetaTrader 4 trading platform licenses are no longer available for purchase. We focus our efforts on the development of MetaTrader 5, and further conceptual updates will only be released for this multi-asset platform.