Metatrader 4 usuage in future

New comment
[Deleted]  

How is the plan for Metatrader 4 in the future, is it possible that soon no forex broker will offer anymore MT4 for forex trading, because metaquotes dont sell more licenses?

The MetaTrader 4 trading platform licenses are no longer available for purchase. We focus our efforts on the development of MetaTrader 5, and further conceptual updates will only be released for this multi-asset platform.

 
Do you really expect an answer? Us users, can possibly know how long brokers will continue to provide MT4.
 
@William Roeder congrats to >20000 ;-)  20001
[Deleted]  
William Roeder:
Do you really expect an answer?

=>> eeemmmm eeemmm YES???? 

 
MTTradeing:

=>> eeemmmm eeemmm YES???? 

At the moment most brokers offer MT4 but not MT5, so its quite early for such worries.

New comment