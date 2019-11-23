signed in with facebook.....cant find my password

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i signed into mql community with facebook now i cant find my password to login into the terminal so i can use my purchases......any ieads how i find it?  
 
Look at this thread (the thread of 3 posts) with the similar situation fixing: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323381
Changing security option ask for password but don't take my password.
Changing security option ask for password but don't take my password.
  • 2019.09.30
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I registered with Gmail login option. So I need my gmail id and password to login then they redirect me to mql5.com...
 

You can use the forgot password link to make a new password.

 

Or alternatively if you are logged in you can do it through your profile page Settings > Security > Change Password.


 

What about signing in in MT4 from google? Is it possible?

 (i'm talking about the desktop version)

 
andromaca group:

What about signing in in MT4 from google? Is it possible?

 (i'm talking about the desktop version)

No, you need a valid demo or real account login details for that.

Don't confuse MT4/5 that are trading terminals with MQL5.com which is not a broker and does not offer real trading accounts.

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