Real Account: purchase price out of High-Low Bar
may be - the condition of the broker is different for demo and real ... who knows ...
josemiguel1812:What about the spread ?
The EA that I have real account and VPS performs operations when demand strategy but the prices are always outside and above (buy) or below (sell) price limits of the bar, as shown in the picture .
Does anyone know why this happens?. In demo accounts does not.
hi
which program broker use to do price like it ?
angevoyageur:
What about the spread ?
What about the spread ?
I asked the broker for the value of the spread in those hours (1:00 to 5:00 pm).
If MT5 represents graphs with BID price, in a graph M1 20 points are of spread are an enormity and looks a scandalous drawing.
I thinks that is the explanation.
If the explanation of broker is another, I will comment.
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The EA that I have real account and VPS performs operations when demand strategy but the prices are always outside and above (buy) or below (sell) price limits of the bar, as shown in the picture .
High" alt="Price > High" style="vertical-align: middle;">
Does anyone know why this happens?. In demo accounts does not.