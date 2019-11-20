MT4 Market tab not working

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Hello. I'm using MT4 but when i open market tab, it shows result of MT5 products instead.

can anyone help me?

 
can you post a picture?
 
Andres Sigala:
can you post a picture?

For example, i was searching for SZ scalper but can't find it

http://prntscr.com/pzdnl5
Screenshot
Screenshot
  • prnt.sc
Captured with Lightshot
 
Imron Rosyadi:

Hello. I'm using MT4 but when i open market tab, it shows result of MT5 products instead.

can anyone help me?

This is MT5 on your picture -


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