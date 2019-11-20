MT4 Market tab not working
can you post a picture?
Andres Sigala:
can you post a picture?
can you post a picture?
For example, i was searching for SZ scalper but can't find ithttp://prntscr.com/pzdnl5
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Hello. I'm using MT4 but when i open market tab, it shows result of MT5 products instead.
can anyone help me?