Libraries: BitMEX Trading API Header files
Can this used to backet strategies with bitmex history data?
Xiaowei Yan:
Can this used to backet strategies with bitmex history data?
Can this used to backet strategies with bitmex history data?
Hello @Xiaowei Yan,
to backtest your strategies you need Crypto Charts to get BitMEX history/rt market data, and then, run your Expert Advisor on Strategy Tester.
Before use Strategy Tester, make sure your Expert Advisor code supports exchange markets.
If you want to work with BitMEX testnet/real you need to include BitMEX Trading API into your Expert Advisor and call the proper methods. In the header files section you have some examples on how to do it.
If you need any help let me know.
Best regards,
Romeu Bertho.
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BitMEX Trading API Header files:
BitMEX Trading API Header files and example codes to trade on BitMEX exchange.
Author: Romeu Bertho