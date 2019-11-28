Error 225 by loading a DLL
That's not an MT4 error number but a Windows one.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/debug/system-error-codes--0-499-
System Error Codes (0-499) (WinError.h) - Win32 apps
- 2019.07.18
- Karl-Bridge-Microsoft
- docs.microsoft.com
Describes error codes 0-499 defined in the WinError.h header file and is intended for developers.
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Did someone see an error [225] at mt4? I cannot find the meaning of this error at https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes
What does error 225 mean please?