Error 225 by loading a DLL

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Did someone see an error [225] at mt4? I cannot find the meaning of this error at https://docs.mql4.com/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes


What does error 225 mean please?

Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
The GetLastError() function return last error code, stored in _LastError predefined variable. This value can be reset using the ResetLastError() function. Error code constants defined at stderror.mqh file. To print text messages use ErrorDescription() function defined at stdlib.mqh file.
 

That's not an MT4 error number but a Windows one.

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/debug/system-error-codes--0-499-

System Error Codes (0-499) (WinError.h) - Win32 apps
  • 2019.07.18
  • Karl-Bridge-Microsoft
  • docs.microsoft.com
Describes error codes 0-499 defined in the WinError.h header file and is intended for developers.
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