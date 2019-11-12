No Market tab on MT5 running on Window 7 64bit.

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I installed MT5 64 bit on Windows 7 64 bit . there is no market TAB showing up. Please advise.



 

It may be the broker who disabled this tab, or you should upgrade Internet Explorer ...
I personally had this error as well, and I fixed it on the following way: read post #1239 :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48

I just discovered about how to fix it:

go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:

And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -

----------------

So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).


How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2019.09.25
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:

It may be the broker who disabled this tab, or you should upgrade Internet Explorer ...
I personally had this error as well, and I fixed it on the following way: read post #1239 :


That works after upgrade intent explorer. Thank you.

[Deleted]  
XIn Li :

I installed MT5 64 bit on Windows 7 64 bit . there is no market TAB showing up. Please advise.



Do you use the Mac version of MT5 provided by your broker? (same for MT4)

If so, it is because it is not really a Mac version (that does not exist) but a version packaged with Wine that allows you to run Windows programs on based Mac with Intel processor.

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