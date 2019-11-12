Coding Help : Custom Indicator Function in EA
How about this one?
for (int i = limit; i >= 0; i--)
Because when calculating from 0 to limit, the value of i + 1 has not yet been determined.
Naguisa Unada:
How about this one?
Because when calculating from 0 to limit, the value of i + 1 has not yet been determined.
Dear @Naguisa Unada
Its working, thanks :)
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Dear coders,
this is part of my EA and I put BBand Stop indicator into the EA by using function, I don't want using iCustom function to get Buffer value.
The problems is final array print in journal shows wrong value, I appreciated if you check it what is the problem.
for your information journal just shows BBandUpLineArray value and all array shows wrong values.