Coding Help : Custom Indicator Function in EA

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Dear coders,

this is part of my EA and I put BBand Stop indicator into the EA by using function, I don't want using iCustom function to get Buffer value.

The problems is final array print in journal shows wrong value, I appreciated if you check it what is the problem.

for your information journal just shows BBandUpLineArray value and all array shows wrong values.


extern int                   BBandsLength        = 9; // Bollinger Bands Period
extern int                   BBandsDeviation     = 4; // Deviation
extern ENUM_MA_METHOD        BBandsMaMethod      = 0; // MA Method
extern ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE    BBandsPrice         = 0; // Price

double   BBandUpLineArray[9], BBandDnLineArray[9];


void OnTick()
{
   int limit = BBandsLength;

   FunBBandsStop(limit, BBandsLength, BBandsDeviation, BBandsMaMethod, BBandsPrice, BBandUpLineArray, BBandDnLineArray);

   for (int i = 0; i < limit; i++)
   {
      if (BBandDnLineArray[i] > 0)
         Print("BBandDnLineArray : ", NormalizeDouble(BBandDnLineArray[i], Digits), "   Array : ", i);
      if (BBandUpLineArray[i] > 0)
         Print("BBandUpLineArray : ", NormalizeDouble(BBandUpLineArray[i], Digits), "   Array : ", i);
   }
}


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FunBBandsStop(int limit, int BBandslength, int BBandsdeviation, int BBandsmaMethod, int BBandsprice, double& UpLineBuffer[], double& DnLineBuffer[])
{
   double smax[];
   double smin[];
   double trend[];
   ArrayResize(smax, 10);
   ArrayResize(smin, 10);
   ArrayResize(trend, 10);
   ArrayResize(UpLineBuffer, 10);
   ArrayResize(DnLineBuffer, 10);
   for (int i = 0; i < limit; i++)
   {
      double StdDev  = iStdDev(NULL, 0, BBandslength, 0, MODE_SMA, BBandsprice, i);
      double ma      = iMA(NULL, 0, BBandslength, 0, BBandsmaMethod, BBandsprice, i);
      smax[i] = ma + (StdDev * BBandsdeviation);
      smin[i] = ma - (StdDev * BBandsdeviation);
      trend[i]   = trend[i + 1];
      if (Close[i] > smax[i + 1]) trend[i] = 1;
      if (Close[i] < smin[i + 1]) trend[i] = -1;
      if (trend[i] > 0 && smin[i] < smin[i + 1]) smin[i] = smin[i + 1];
      if (trend[i] < 0 && smax[i] > smax[i + 1]) smax[i] = smax[i + 1];
      if (trend[i] == 1) UpLineBuffer[i] = smin[i];
      if (trend[i] == -1) DnLineBuffer[i] = smax[i];
   }
   return;
}



Journal Log

Files:
bbands_stops1.mq4  4 kb
 

How about this one?

for (int i = limit; i >= 0; i--)

Because when calculating from 0 to limit, the value of i + 1 has not yet been determined.

 
Naguisa Unada:

How about this one?

Because when calculating from 0 to limit, the value of i + 1 has not yet been determined.

Dear @Naguisa Unada

Its working, thanks :)

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