How corretly call object line value for breakout entry condition
if(Bid > High[iHighest(Symbol(),0 ,MODE_HIGH,50,2)]) { int ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol(),OP_BUY ,SetLotSize(), Ask, 3, Ask-StopLoss*Point,Ask+TakeProfit*Point,MagicNumber,"Set by system"); if ( ticket < 0 ) { Alert("Error"); } }
Marco vd Heijden:
Hi thanks for comment but still not open correctly at breakout point .orders open early before breakout point .This is why theory not apply in
reality. Need to add another filters?
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I want help from some experience coders in Object line breakout entry EA.
Can someone help me.
I coded highest and lowest line on chart
get this two lines
want to open buy order when price breakout Highest line and sell when price breakout lowest line
here is codes
but order not open as I coded and open badly as compiler not work . As shown in picture , orders are open between lines. Can someone help this problem.
I want to know my error in this case because I learned mql4 alot of but still not get right concept.