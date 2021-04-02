How corretly call object line value for breakout entry condition

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I want help from some experience coders in Object line breakout entry EA.

Can someone help me.

I coded highest and lowest line on chart


int highestcandle = iHighest(Symbol(),0 ,MODE_HIGH,50,2);
     
     ObjectDelete("HLine");
     ObjectCreate("HLine",OBJ_HLINE,0,Time[0],High[highestcandle]);
    double  LineValHigh  = NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetValueByShift("HLine",2),Digits );
     
     int lowestcandle =iLowest(Symbol(), 0, MODE_LOW, 50, 2);
     ObjectDelete("LLine");
     ObjectCreate("LLine",OBJ_HLINE,0,Time[0],Low[lowestcandle]);
    double LineValLow  = NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetValueByShift("LLine",2),Digits );

get this two lines


want to open buy order when price breakout Highest line and sell when price breakout lowest line

here is codes

if ( OrdersTotal() == 0 ){
       if (New_Bar())
       
           {
          if (Close[1] >LineValHigh ) //if price above a line
             {
              int ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol(),OP_BUY ,SetLotSize(), Ask, 3, Ask-StopLoss*Point,Ask+TakeProfit*Point,MagicNumber,"Set by system");
              if ( ticket < 0 )
              {
                Alert("Error");
              }
             }
           }
           else
           {
             if (Close[1] <LineValLow ) //if price below b line
             {
               int ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol(),OP_SELL ,SetLotSize() , Bid, 3, Bid+StopLoss*Point,Bid-TakeProfit*Point,MagicNumber,"Set by system");
              if ( ticket < 0 )
              {
                Alert("Error");
              }
           }
          }
          
          
    bool New_Bar() {
   static datetime New_Time=0; // New_Time = 0 when New_Bar() is first called
   if(New_Time!=Time[0]){      // If New_Time is not the same as the time of the current bar's open, this is a new bar
      New_Time=Time[0];        // Assign New_Time as time of current bar's open
      return(true);
   }
   return(false);
   }
  

but order not open as I coded and open badly as compiler not work . As shown in picture , orders are open between lines. Can someone help this problem.

I want to know my error in this case because I learned mql4 alot of but still not get right concept.

  
if(Bid > High[iHighest(Symbol(),0 ,MODE_HIGH,50,2)])
 {
   int ticket = OrderSend ( Symbol(),OP_BUY ,SetLotSize(), Ask, 3, Ask-StopLoss*Point,Ask+TakeProfit*Point,MagicNumber,"Set by system");

   if ( ticket < 0 )
       {
         Alert("Error");
       }  
 }
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Hi thanks for comment but still not open correctly at breakout point .orders open early before breakout point .This is why theory not apply in reality. Need to add another filters?

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