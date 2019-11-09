Help for gride prices .....

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Hi Friends ...

How to get prices for this axis

Thanks for your help



 
Marinov:

Hi Friends ...

How to get prices for this axis

Thanks for your help



Hello,

you can start with this chart operations...


double priceMin=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN,0); 
double priceMax=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,0);

 

thanks for answering

what i want is in the picture bellow

gg


         double max_price  = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
         double min_price  = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
         long chart_height = ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS);      
         SetHlines("Max",0 ,max_price, 1 ,0 , clrRed) ;
         SetHlines("Min",0 ,min_price, 1 ,0 , clrRed) ;
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