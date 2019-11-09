Help for gride prices .....
Marinov:
Hi Friends ...
How to get prices for this axis
Hi Friends ...
How to get prices for this axis
Thanks for your help
Hello,
you can start with this chart operations...
double priceMin=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN,0); double priceMax=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,0);
thanks for answering
what i want is in the picture bellow
double max_price = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX); double min_price = ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN); long chart_height = ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); SetHlines("Max",0 ,max_price, 1 ,0 , clrRed) ; SetHlines("Min",0 ,min_price, 1 ,0 , clrRed) ;
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Hi Friends ...
How to get prices for this axis
Thanks for your help