Indicator only appears in debugger! (Solved but new problem)
I have this extremely annoying problem - if someone can PLEASE help me.
I have written a Hull moving average, but it only appears on my chart when I run the debugger. If I attach it normally it doesn't run. If I exit the debugger, and then compile, it disappears again.
Please I need some help.
Must I attach source code?
Cobus
If you don't attach the source code it will make it less likely that somebody will be able to suggest anything.
I have this extremely annoying problem - if someone can PLEASE help me.
I have written a Hull moving average, but it only appears on my chart when I run the debugger. If I attach it normally it doesn't run. If I exit the debugger, and then compile, it disappears again.
Please I need some help.
Must I attach source code?
Cobus
Thank you Keith and Alain for your responses. I eventually got it sorted but are now confronted with a new problem and I'm stuck.
Yes it's mql4, and I have property strict on.
My new problem is this: the Hull moving average is drawn fine for a large part of the chart, but on scrolling to older portions it gets all wacky. I'll attach a screenshot.
Here is the source:
#property copyright "Copyright 2018 - Cobus Steyn" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot Hull_Up #property indicator_label1 "Hull_Up" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrMediumSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 //---Plot Hull_Down #property indicator_label2 "Hull_Down" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrTomato #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 2 #include <CFXHullMA.mqh> string HMAModesStr[] = {"SMA","EMA","SMMA","LWMA"}; enum HMAStatus {HMASTATUS_UP,HMASTATUS_DOWN}; //--- input parameters extern int period=10; extern CFXHULLMA_MODE mode=CFXHMA_LWMA; //Mode: 0=SMA 1=EMA 2=SMMA 3=LWMA //--- indicator buffers double Hull_UpBuffer[],Hull_DownBuffer[],Hull_CurrStatus[]; CCFXHullMA CFXHMA; //Class //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,Hull_UpBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,Hull_DownBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,Hull_CurrStatus,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_NONE); IndicatorShortName("CFX Hull Moving Average ("+IntegerToString(period)+")"+"("+HMAModesStr[mode]+")"); IndicatorDigits(Digits+1); CFXHMA.Create(Symbol(),0,period,CFXHMA_LWMA); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int idx,limit; double h0,h1,h2; //Print("rates_total = "+string(rates_total)); // Print("prev_calculated = "+string(prev_calculated)); for (int i=rates_total-period;i>=0;i--) { h0 = CFXHMA.Calculate(i); h1 = CFXHMA.Calculate(i+1); h2 = CFXHMA.Calculate(i+2); if (h0>=h1 && h1>=h2) //up leg { Hull_UpBuffer[i] = h0; Hull_UpBuffer[i+1] = h1; Hull_UpBuffer[i+2]=h2; Hull_CurrStatus[i] = HMASTATUS_UP; } if (h0<=h1 && h1<=h2) //down leg { Hull_DownBuffer[i] = h0; Hull_DownBuffer[i+1] = h1; Hull_DownBuffer[i+2] = h2; Hull_CurrStatus[i] = HMASTATUS_DOWN; } if (h0>=h1 && h1<=h2) //pivot up { Hull_DownBuffer[i+1] = h1; Hull_UpBuffer[i+1] = h1; Hull_UpBuffer[i] = h0; Hull_DownBuffer[i+2] = h2; Hull_CurrStatus[i] = HMASTATUS_UP; } if (h0<h1 && h1>h2) //pivot down { Hull_DownBuffer[i+1] = h1; Hull_UpBuffer[i+1]=h1; Hull_DownBuffer[i]=h0; Hull_UpBuffer[i+2] = h2; Hull_CurrStatus[i] = HMASTATUS_DOWN; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
And the class:
#property copyright "Copyright 2019 - Cobus Steyn auxanotrading@gmail.com" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict /* CFX Hull moving average class */ enum CFXHULLMA_MODE {CFXHMA_SMA,CFXHMA_EMA,CFXHMA_SMMA,CFXHMA_LWMA}; //LWMA preferred enum CFXHULLMA_STATE {CFXHMA_UP,CFXHMA_DOWN,CFXHMA_UNDEF}; class CCFXHullMA { private: int m_ind_period; int m_hull_period; double m_hull_arr[]; double m_rates_arr[]; string m_symbol; CFXHULLMA_STATE m_state; CFXHULLMA_MODE m_mode; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_ind_tf; public: CCFXHullMA(); ~CCFXHullMA(); bool Create(string symb,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int p,CFXHULLMA_MODE mode); double Calculate(int index); }; CCFXHullMA::CCFXHullMA() { } CCFXHullMA::~CCFXHullMA() { } bool CCFXHullMA::Create(string symb,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int p,CFXHULLMA_MODE m) { m_ind_period = p; m_mode = m; m_symbol = symb; m_ind_tf = tf; m_state = CFXHMA_UNDEF; m_hull_period = int(round(sqrt(m_ind_period))); if (ArrayResize(m_rates_arr,m_ind_period)==-1) return false; if (ArrayResize(m_hull_arr,m_hull_period)==-1) return false; ArraySetAsSeries(m_rates_arr,true); //! ArraySetAsSeries(m_hull_arr,true); //! return true; } double CCFXHullMA::Calculate(int index) { int c; double ret,wma1,wma2,wma3; c=0; // if (CopyClose(m_symbol,m_ind_tf,index,m_ind_period,m_rates_arr) == -1) Print("error copying rates"); for (int j=0;j<m_hull_period;j++,c++) { wma1 = iMA(m_symbol,m_ind_tf,m_ind_period,0,3,PRICE_CLOSE,index+j); wma2 = iMA(m_symbol,m_ind_tf,int(round(m_ind_period/2)),0,3,PRICE_CLOSE,index+j); wma3 = wma2*2 - wma1; m_hull_arr[c] = wma3; } ret = iMAOnArray(m_hull_arr,0,m_hull_period,0,3,0); return ret; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Any help greatly appreciated.
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I have this extremely annoying problem - if someone can PLEASE help me.
I have written a Hull moving average, but it only appears on my chart when I run the debugger. If I attach it normally it doesn't run. If I exit the debugger, and then compile, it disappears again.
Please I need some help.
Must I attach source code?
Cobus