Set new MT4 terminal for debuging

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Hi

How to change TERMINAL_PATH  so that can I start other MT4 Terminal instead od default MT4 terminal?!I 

p.s.

I have few Metatrader4 terminals and want to switch my MetaEditor4 (compiler) to different MT4 terminal!

How or where can I set this path to debuging MT4 terminal?!

 

Can you operate Windows commands?

How about creating a symbolic link by running "mklink" at the command prompt?

Find out more information about it yourself.

 
Naguisa Unada:

Can you operate Windows commands?

How about creating a symbolic link by running "mklink" at the command prompt?

Find out more information about it yourself.

I think this is not Windows variable!?

Windows variable can be listed with:

SET


I'm try and TERMINAL_PATH   isn't listed!

Another tip?

 

I used "mklink" to display a folder "MT5_Indicators" of my MT5 under "Indicators\Examples" of my MT4.

This is not a copy of the MT5 folder, it just looks like it is here because of the link. Of course, I can access it.

Don't you want to do something like this?

mklink

 
Naguisa Unada:

I used "mklink" to display a folder "MT5_Indicators" of my MT5 under "Indicators\Examples" of my MT4.

This is not a copy of the MT5 folder, it just looks like it is here because of the link. Of course, I can access it.

Don't you want to do something like this?


Hi Neguisa

I not understand .... please for example what I must do with mklink?!


p.s.

I need to open different MT4 terminal at clicking on Debug button in MetaTrader Editor.....when I press F5

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