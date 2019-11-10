Set new MT4 terminal for debuging
Can you operate Windows commands?
How about creating a symbolic link by running "mklink" at the command prompt?
Find out more information about it yourself.
Can you operate Windows commands?
How about creating a symbolic link by running "mklink" at the command prompt?
Find out more information about it yourself.
I think this is not Windows variable!?
Windows variable can be listed with:
SET
I'm try and TERMINAL_PATH isn't listed!
Another tip?
I used "mklink" to display a folder "MT5_Indicators" of my MT5 under "Indicators\Examples" of my MT4.
This is not a copy of the MT5 folder, it just looks like it is here because of the link. Of course, I can access it.
Don't you want to do something like this?
I used "mklink" to display a folder "MT5_Indicators" of my MT5 under "Indicators\Examples" of my MT4.
This is not a copy of the MT5 folder, it just looks like it is here because of the link. Of course, I can access it.
Don't you want to do something like this?
Hi Neguisa
I not understand .... please for example what I must do with mklink?!
p.s.
I need to open different MT4 terminal at clicking on Debug button in MetaTrader Editor.....when I press F5
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Hi
How to change TERMINAL_PATH so that can I start other MT4 Terminal instead od default MT4 terminal?!I
p.s.
I have few Metatrader4 terminals and want to switch my MetaEditor4 (compiler) to different MT4 terminal!
How or where can I set this path to debuging MT4 terminal?!