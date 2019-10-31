Indices
Money to be made now on indices , start of end of year wind down. Can't imagine too many more highs .
Yes, that is right:
- long-term bullish breakout on Dax, and
- long-term ranging bullish on S&P 500 (ranging but strong bullish).
..going to the new high all the time.
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