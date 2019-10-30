All Option to withdraw are disable
Cuong Le Van:
Hello support team,
Last time I can see the option to withdraw but now I can't.
I don't know why there's have limited on my account.
Please help to check this issue.
I can't send the request, too. I'm type one by one character, not copy/paste.
Hello,
It says 'at least 40 words'. Count words in your message.
Cuong Le Van:
It passed. I checked before open this topic.
No, you didn't. 35 words on your screenshot.
Hello my account is disabled for withdrawal.
In the comment saying you (first deposited through web money. Please withdraw through Webmoney) but webmoney link is not visible. Palase help me to withdraw my funds through webmoney source.
I have same situation.7 days since i wrote to service desk and there is no answer yet
Kondalarao Marneni:
Hello my account is disabled for withdrawal.
Hello my account is disabled for withdrawal.
In the comment saying you (first deposited through web money. Please withdraw through Webmoney) but webmoney link is not visible. Palase help me to withdraw my funds through webmoney source.
That has been fixed, check what's written there now.
Cuong Le Van:
I checked on lettercount.com. :)
Count yourself :)
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Hello support team,
Last time I can see the option to withdraw but now I can't.
I don't know why there's have limited on my account.
Please help to check this issue.
I can't send the request, too. I'm type one by one character, not copy/paste.