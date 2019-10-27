Partial Close Behavior

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This is not a question , rather a note for anyone who will wonder about MT4's behavior when an order is partially closed .
(title for people looking for it in search engines :

What happens to swap partial close order meta trader .

What happens commision partial close order meta trader) 

Observations : 

  • The ticket of the remainder of the order that is still open is different than the old ticket.The closed portion retains the old ticket.
  • If there is a floating commision for that trade , it is split on a percentage basis.(example a)
  • if there is a floating accumulated swap for that trade ,it is split on a percentage basis.(example b)
  • The comment of the original order is replaced with new comments in both
    the open and closed portions of the original order(as illustrated by @Fernando Morales)
  • its cool

example a : 

Lot size 1.00 , Commision : -7.00$ 

Partial close of 0.5 lots

Commision on open remainder : -3.50$

example b : 

Lot size 0.20 , Swap : 0.35$

Partial close of 0.1 lots

Swap  on open remainder : 0.17$

Some example videos i found if it helps . [_]o 




 

You forgot to mention that both trades, old and new, show in their respective comments the new ticket (old trade) and the old ticket (new trade). This way it is possible to track the tickets programmatically.


 
Lorentzos Roussos:
  • If there is a floating commision for that trade , it is split on a percentage basis.(example a)
  • if there is a floating accumulated swap for that trade ,it is split on a percentage basis.(example b)
  • The comment of the original order is replaced with new comments in both the open and closed portions of the original order(as illustrated by @Fernando Morales)
  1. Any Commission was already charged on the original order. If it gets split depends on your broker and country laws. Do not count on OrderCommission and OrderSwap. Some brokers don't use those fields. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
              please help: Mt4 commission - Trading Accounts - MQL4 programming forum
              "balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum
    Broker History
    FXCM
    		 Commission - <TICKET>
    Rollover - <TICKET>

    		>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52

    		#<ticket>  N/A
    OANDA
    		 Balance update
    Financing
  2. Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time. Any accumulated swap belongs to the original order only. The new order has no swap until held over end of day. There is no splitting.
  3. Comments are broker dependent. Some modify the comment of the new order referring to the original order, some do not. Some modify the original order, some do not.
  4. When closing, the lot size must be a multiple of lot step and be at least the minimum. The remaining amount must also be at least the minimum.
 
William Roeder:
  1. Any Commission was already charged on the original order. If it gets split depends on your broker and country laws. Do not count on OrderCommission and OrderSwap. Some brokers don't use those fields. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
              please help: Mt4 commission - Trading Accounts - MQL4 programming forum
              "balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum
    Broker History
    FXCM
    		 Commission - <TICKET>
    Rollover - <TICKET>

    		>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52

    		#<ticket>  N/A
    OANDA
    		 Balance update
    Financing
  2. Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time. Any accumulated swap belongs to the original order only. The new order has no swap until held over end of day. There is no splitting.
  3. Comments are broker dependent. Some modify the comment of the new order referring to the original order, some do not. Some modify the original order, some do not.
  4. When closing, the lot size must be a multiple of lot step and be at least the minimum. The remaining amount must also be at least the minimum.

Thanks William .
So the commision goes straight into the balance in case its not left as "floating" with the order?

 
Lorentzos Roussos: So the commision goes straight into the balance in case its not left as "floating" with the order?

Broker dependent.

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