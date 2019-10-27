Partial Close Behavior
Lorentzos Roussos:
- If there is a floating commision for that trade , it is split on a percentage basis.(example a)
- if there is a floating accumulated swap for that trade ,it is split on a percentage basis.(example b)
- The comment of the original order is replaced with new comments in both the open and closed portions of the original order(as illustrated by @Fernando Morales)
- Any Commission was already charged on the original order. If it gets split depends on your broker and country laws. Do not count on OrderCommission
and
OrderSwap. Some brokers don't use those fields. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
please help: Mt4 commission - Trading Accounts - MQL4 programming forum
"balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum
Broker History FXCM Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>
>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52 #<ticket> N/A OANDA Balance update
Financing
- Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time. Any accumulated swap belongs to the original order only. The new
order has no swap until held over end of day. There is no splitting.
- Comments are broker dependent. Some modify the comment of the new order referring to the original order, some do
not. Some modify the original order, some do not.
- When closing, the lot size must be a multiple of lot step and be at least the minimum. The remaining
amount must also be at least the minimum.
William Roeder:
- Any Commission was already charged on the original order. If it gets split depends on your broker and country laws. Do not count on OrderCommission
and OrderSwap. Some brokers don't use those fields. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
please help: Mt4 commission - Trading Accounts - MQL4 programming forum
"balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum
Broker History FXCM Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>
>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52 #<ticket> N/A OANDA Balance update
Financing
- Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time. Any accumulated swap belongs to the original order only. The new
order has no swap until held over end of day. There is no splitting.
- Comments are broker dependent. Some modify the comment of the new order referring to the original order, some
do not. Some modify the original order, some do not.
- When closing, the lot size must be a multiple of lot step and be at least the minimum. The remaining
amount must also be at least the minimum.
Thanks William .
So the commision goes straight into the balance in case its not left as "floating" with the order?
Lorentzos Roussos: So the commision goes straight into the balance in case its not left as "floating" with the order?
Broker dependent.
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This is not a question , rather a note for anyone who will wonder about MT4's behavior when an order is partially closed .
(title for people looking for it in search engines :
What happens to swap partial close order meta trader .
What happens commision partial close order meta trader)
Observations :
the open and closed portions of the original order(as illustrated by @Fernando Morales)
example a :
Lot size 1.00 , Commision : -7.00$
Partial close of 0.5 lots
Commision on open remainder : -3.50$
example b :
Lot size 0.20 , Swap : 0.35$
Partial close of 0.1 lots
Swap on open remainder : 0.17$
Some example videos i found if it helps . [_]o