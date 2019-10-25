Unwanted USDCHF H1 chart
When the MetaEditor debug button is clicked, an additional USDCHF chart is added to the Meta Trader terminal which was not on the list of charts shown in the Window menu. This unwanted chart messes up programming assumptions a bit. How can I override it? Thanks.
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