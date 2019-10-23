Possible error of the MT5 Strategy tester in risk management calculating the batch with the OrderProfitCheck function
- Need your advice on which signal to choose for subscription.
- Possible Bug with Strategy Tester
- I have 2 problems: with my EA on real/live account vs demo account and also a problem with backtester. Please help
Funciona / no funciona no tiene sentido. Sé más específico.
Hello, If it works, in real time demo I already tried it and it works very well, what happens is that in the simulator it apparently does things well but in a few operations it burns the balance. It makes no sense, for example, to close a losing operation where I risked 15 usd and deducted 350usd or more, in a few operations it burns the balance, I have made the manual calculation according to my SL and my risk per operation to calculate the lineage and It is the same as the advisor calculates, today I will do other tests and capture some images to better describe the situation, thanks.
Hello, If it works, in real time demo I already tried it and it works very well, what happens is that in the simulator it apparently does things well but in a few operations it burns the balance. It makes no sense, for example, to close a losing operation where I risked 15 usd and deducted 350usd or more, in a few operations it burns the balance, I have made the manual calculation according to my SL and my risk per operation to calculate the lineage and It is the same as the advisor calculates, today I will do other tests and capture some images to better describe the situation, thanks.
capture some images to better describe the situation, thanks.
Your strategy tester setting is in pips. Disable it if want to have profit/loss in chosen currency.
Perfect @Alain Verleyen, it works fine, thanks.
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