BUG MT4, monday september 16th 2019 disepear on timeframe M1
This is nothing to do with MT4.
It is related to the broker. Because the quotes/data is related to the broker: some brokers are having good quality quotes/data, the other brokers - not.
And MetaQuotes is not a broker.
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Hello,
As you can see in the video, when timeframe M1 is selected, the monday 16th of september 2019 disepear and the yellow ellipse is not on candles.
Janfi