Problem calling an indicator from another indicator

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I'm trying to get the values from the ATR to use with another indicator unfortunately I'm getting incorrect data (I'm unsure what I'm doing wrong). I've attached a snippet of the indicators code. Thanks.
Files:
Capture.PNG  45 kb
 
The ATR values I'm getting back are randomized like 1.2684997926117756E+290, then 3.0494336517580969E-195. I have also tried different indicators, they are all giving the same weird values back.
 
kbtech:
I'm trying to get the values from the ATR to use with another indicator unfortunately I'm getting incorrect data (I'm unsure what I'm doing wrong). I've attached a snippet of the indicators code. Thanks.

Please insert the code correctly.

Reference: how to insert code

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Now I will show an example of how to get ATR values from a custom indicator ...

 

Get iATR:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     Get iATR.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.000"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot ATRfromATR
#property indicator_label1  "From iATR"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrLime
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- input parameters
input int   Inp_ATR_ma_period = 14; // ATR: averaging period
//--- indicator buffers
double      BufferFromiATR[];
double      BufferiATR[];
//---
int         handle_iATR;            // variable for storing the handle of the iATR indicator
int         bars_calculated   = 0;  //  we will keep the number of values in the iATR indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferFromiATR,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferiATR,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set the accuracy of values to be displayed in the Data Window
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Digits());
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,Inp_ATR_ma_period);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   string short_name="From iATR("+string(Inp_ATR_ma_period)+")";
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- an empty value
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
//--- create handle of the indicator iATR
   handle_iATR=iATR(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_ATR_ma_period);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iATR==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iATR indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- number of values copied from the iMA indicator
   int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle_iATR);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iATR indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- if the iMABuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iATR indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything
      //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
      if(calculated>rates_total)
         values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else
         values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
      //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- fill the iMABuffer array with values of the Moving Average indicator
//--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
   if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(BufferFromiATR,handle_iATR,values_to_copy))
      return(0);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Moving Average indicator
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//---
   /*
   main loop
   */
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the MA indicator                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &values[],   // indicator buffer of Moving Average values
                         int ind_handle,     // handle of the iMA indicator
                         int amount          // number of copied values
                        )
  {
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the BufferFromiATR array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,values)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iATR indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- everything is fine
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Result:

Get iATR

Files:
Get_iATR.mq5  12 kb
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