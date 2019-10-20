Problem calling an indicator from another indicator
I'm trying to get the values from the ATR to use with another indicator unfortunately I'm getting incorrect data (I'm unsure what I'm doing wrong). I've attached a snippet of the indicators code. Thanks.
Files:
Capture.PNG 45 kb
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The ATR values I'm getting back are randomized like 1.2684997926117756E+290, then 3.0494336517580969E-195. I have also tried different indicators, they are all giving the same weird values back.
kbtech:
I'm trying to get the values from the ATR to use with another indicator unfortunately I'm getting incorrect data (I'm unsure what I'm doing wrong). I've attached a snippet of the indicators code. Thanks.
I'm trying to get the values from the ATR to use with another indicator unfortunately I'm getting incorrect data (I'm unsure what I'm doing wrong). I've attached a snippet of the indicators code. Thanks.
Please insert the code correctly.
Reference: how to insert code
The button of the object-insertion menu is intended to insert the source code into the text of the message. An empty window in which to paste the code appears as soon as you click this button. To finish adding the code, click the Insert button. To cancel the operation, you should click the Cancel button.
Now I will show an example of how to get ATR values from a custom indicator ...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get iATR.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2019, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.000" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot ATRfromATR #property indicator_label1 "From iATR" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrLime #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- input parameters input int Inp_ATR_ma_period = 14; // ATR: averaging period //--- indicator buffers double BufferFromiATR[]; double BufferiATR[]; //--- int handle_iATR; // variable for storing the handle of the iATR indicator int bars_calculated = 0; // we will keep the number of values in the iATR indicator //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferFromiATR,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferiATR,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- set the accuracy of values to be displayed in the Data Window IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Digits()); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,Inp_ATR_ma_period); //--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label string short_name="From iATR("+string(Inp_ATR_ma_period)+")"; IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name); //--- an empty value PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- create handle of the indicator iATR handle_iATR=iATR(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_ATR_ma_period); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iATR==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iATR indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- number of values copied from the iMA indicator int values_to_copy; //--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle_iATR); if(calculated<=0) { PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError()); return(0); } //--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iATR indicator changed //---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history) if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1) { //--- if the iMABuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iATR indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total; else values_to_copy=calculated; } else { //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate() //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1; } //--- fill the iMABuffer array with values of the Moving Average indicator //--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(BufferFromiATR,handle_iATR,values_to_copy)) return(0); //--- memorize the number of values in the Moving Average indicator bars_calculated=calculated; //--- /* main loop */ //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Filling indicator buffers from the MA indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &values[], // indicator buffer of Moving Average values int ind_handle, // handle of the iMA indicator int amount // number of copied values ) { //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the BufferFromiATR array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,values)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iATR indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } //--- everything is fine return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
Files:
Get_iATR.mq5 12 kb
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