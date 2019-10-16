VPS sync failed Metatrader 5
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I have a robot running normally on the local computer. It has two indicators:
When I try to synchronize it with my Metatrader VPS, one of the indicators is not loaded.
An error occurs indicating that it did not find the indicator.
As shown below, he tries to load the robot and the two indicators.
Complete description off the error:
2019.10.16 06:45:42.717 Virtual Hosting 6068320: cannot open file "C:\Users\dangelo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\FB9A56D617EDDDFE29EE54EBEFFE96C1\MQL5\C:\Users\dangelo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\FB9A56D617EDDDFE29EE54EBEFFE96C1\MQL5\Experts\Vilela Price Action.ex5::Indicators\_Vilela\Vilela Binário.ex5" to migrate
But in the end only carries the robot and one indicator.
If everything works locally, why not sync on VPS?
Until the October 4 update, everything was working normally.
When I had the update, my VPS didn't work, now I can't sync.
I would like a solution to use the current version of Metatrader 5, or a way to use an earlier version where I had no problems.
Since the migration I could no longer operate with my VPS.I already tried a way to run with an earlier version asking for other posts, but no one answered. What type of system will not allow you to go back to an earlier version?
I would be very grateful if anyone can help me.