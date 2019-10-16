Another MQL5 payment system accounting anomaly
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yesterday the balance was 0.08 USD. Payment of 399.20 became unlocked but balance of 367.08!! What is going on?
Ordinarily, I'd leave the funds in the account until the issue is resolved but with all the account blocks taking place I dare not.