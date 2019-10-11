Payment now unlocked but balance to withdraw is zero.
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Just a quick heads up.
On the 19 August I made an attempt to withdraw fund to ePayments. The withdrawal didn't succeed and the amount was locked in my account. The balance appeared as locked in the balance field in my payments sections. Nothing new here due to the MQL5 backend payment reorganisation.
However, this week the balance went to zero and the transaction became unlocked. HOWEVER, funds have not been received. So the MQL5 accounting system appears as though the money has been sent even though it has not because it was locked.
I've contacted the service desk multiple times since August about the actual lock but nothing happened. I have now contacted the service desk to inform them the amount is unlocked but the withdrawal has not been received.
The moral of the above is make sure you have your own accounting system so you are able to reconcile it to the MQL5 accounting system.
Hopefully, this will be resolved soon but since I raised the initial query in August and it is now October, I am not holding my breath.