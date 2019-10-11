how to combine two oscillator in a code (On balance volume oscillator into custom oscillator)

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Hello, Please how do i combine two oscillators in one

combining OBV with a custom indicator

Thanks

 
Take your oscillator. Replace the price portion with iOBV
 
William Roeder:
Take your oscillator. Replace the price portion with iOBV

Thanks for your reply..

i did that but the OBV is not showing on chart

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI OBV |
//|                                                        Abu Saidu |
//|                                             t.me/thegoldentrades |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property version       "1.00"
#property copyright     "abu saidu"
#property link          "t.me/thegoldentrades"
#property description   "Features of this indicator："
#property strict

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 9

#define SignalName "OBVRSI"

//---- Overbought1
#property indicator_color1 clrBlue
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
//---- Oversold1
#property indicator_color2 clrYellow
#property indicator_width2 2
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
//---- Overbought2
#property indicator_color3 clrGreen
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_style3 STYLE_DOT
//---- Oversold2
#property indicator_color4 clrRed
#property indicator_width4 1
#property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT
//---- middle level
#property indicator_color5 clrWhiteSmoke
#property indicator_width5 1
#property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID
//---- RSI line 1
#property indicator_color6 clrAqua
#property indicator_width6 2
#property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID
//---- RSI line 2
#property indicator_color7 clrAqua
#property indicator_width7 2
#property indicator_style7 STYLE_SOLID
//---- RSI line 3
#property indicator_color8 clrAqua
#property indicator_width8 2
#property indicator_style8 STYLE_SOLID
//---- iOBV line
#property indicator_color9 clrGold
#property indicator_width9 2
#property indicator_style9 STYLE_SOLID

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumeration of OBV                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum OBV
  {
   Call_iOBV ,             // use iOBV
   Call_IndicatorCreate    // use IndicatorCreate
  };

//--- input parameters
extern string              Separator1="======= RSI Params =======";
extern int                 RSI1=13;                            // RSI1 Period
extern int                 RSI2=0;                             // RSI2 Period
extern int                 RSI3=0;                             // RSI3 Period
extern ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  RSI_Price=PRICE_CLOSE;              // RSI Price
extern int                 ExtOBVAppliedPrice=0;
extern int                 Overbought1=70;                     // Overbought 1
extern int                 Oversold1=30;                       // Oversold 1
extern int                 Overbought2=80;                     // Overbought 2
extern int                 Oversold2=20;                       // Oversold 2
extern string              Separator3="====== Enable/Disable ======";
extern bool                OBVLine=true;                       // OBV Line
extern bool                RSILine1=true;                      // RSI1 Line
extern bool                RSILine2=false;                     // RSI2 Line
extern bool                RSILine3=false;                     // RSI3 Line
extern bool                RSILevel1=true;                     // RSI Level 1
extern bool                RSILevel2=true;                     // RSI Level 2
extern bool                ZeroLine=true;                      // Zero Line
//---- indicator buffers
double            OB1Buffer[];
double            OS1Buffer[];
double            OB2Buffer[];
double            OS2Buffer[];
double            ZeroLineBuffer[];
double            RSI1Buffer[];
double            RSI2Buffer[];
double            RSI3Buffer[];
double            ExtOBVBuffer[]
//---- Global variables
;static datetime   LastAlertTime; //record the time of last alert
int               AlertShift;    //0: alert for current unfinished bar; 1: alert for finished bar
const long        Chart_ID=ChartID();
string            sShortName;
//--- variable for storing the handle of the iOBV indicator
int    handle;
//--- name of the indicator on a chart
string short_name;
//--- we will keep the number of values in the On Balance Volume indicator
int    bars_calculated=500;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers
   IndicatorBuffers(19);
//---- Check validation of input parameters
   if(RSI1<1 || RSI1>100 || RSI2<1 || RSI2>100 || RSI3<1 || RSI3>100)
     {
      Print("Error: RSI period is out of range!");
      RSI1=13;
      RSI2=3;
      RSI3=21;
     }
   if(Overbought1>100 || Oversold1<0 || Overbought2>100 || Oversold2<0)
     {
      Print("Invalid overbought or oversold value!");
      Overbought1=70;
      Oversold1=30;
      Overbought2=80;
      Oversold2=20;
     }
   if(AlertShift<0 || AlertShift>1)
     {
      Print("AlertShift must be 0 or 1.");
      AlertShift=0;
     }

//--- indicator digits
   IndicatorDigits(0);
//--- Set indicator name, show RSI period, MA period and MA method.
   sShortName="RSIOBV ("+IntegerToString(RSI1);
   if(RSILine2) sShortName+=","+IntegerToString(RSI2);
   if(RSILine3) sShortName+=","+IntegerToString(RSI3);
   if(OBVLine) sShortName+=","+IntegerToString(OBVLine);
   sShortName+=")";
   IndicatorShortName(sShortName);
//--- buffer mapping and drawing setting
   int n=0;
   SetIndexBuffer(n,OB1Buffer);
   if(RSILevel1) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexLabel(n,NULL);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,0);
   n++;

   SetIndexBuffer(n,OS1Buffer);
   if(RSILevel1) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,0);
   n++;

   SetIndexBuffer(n,OB2Buffer);
   if(RSILevel2) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,0);
   n++;

   SetIndexBuffer(n,OS2Buffer);
   if(RSILevel2) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,0);
   n++;

   SetIndexBuffer(n,ZeroLineBuffer);
   if(ZeroLine) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexLabel(n,NULL);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,0);
   n++;

   SetIndexBuffer(n,RSI1Buffer);
   if(RSILine1) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexLabel(n,"RSI"+IntegerToString(RSI1));
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,RSI1);
   n++;

   SetIndexBuffer(n,RSI2Buffer);
   if(RSILine2) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexLabel(n,"RSI"+IntegerToString(RSI2));
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,RSI2);
   n++;

   SetIndexBuffer(n,RSI3Buffer);
   if(RSILine3) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexLabel(n,"RSI"+IntegerToString(RSI3));
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,RSI3);
   n++;
   
   SetIndexBuffer(n,RSI3Buffer);
   if(RSILine3) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexLabel(n,"RSI"+IntegerToString(RSI3));
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,RSI3);
   n++;
   
   SetIndexBuffer(n,ExtOBVBuffer);
   if(OBVLine) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexLabel(n,"OBV"+IntegerToString(OBVLine));
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,ExtOBVAppliedPrice);
   n++;
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,SignalName);
   Print(__FUNCTION__,"_Uninitalization reason code = ",reason);
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- check rates_total
   if(rates_total<1) return(-1);
//--- prepare loop index
   int                     i;
   int                     limit1=rates_total;
   int                     limit2=rates_total-1;
   if(prev_calculated>0)   limit1=limit2=rates_total-IndicatorCounted();
//--- calculate overbought, oversold, RSI1, RSI2, RSI3
   for(i=limit1-1; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      //---- overbought and oversold levels
      OB1Buffer[i]=Overbought1-50.0;
      OS1Buffer[i]=Oversold1-50.0;
      OB2Buffer[i]=Overbought2-50.0;
      OS2Buffer[i]=Oversold2-50.0;
      //--- zero line
      ZeroLineBuffer[i]=0.0;
      //---- RSI 1, RSI 2, RSI 3
      RSI1Buffer[i]=iRSI(NULL,0,RSI1,RSI_Price,i)-50.0;
      RSI2Buffer[i]=iRSI(NULL,0,RSI2,RSI_Price,i)-50.0;
      RSI3Buffer[i]=iRSI(NULL,0,RSI3,RSI_Price,i)-50.0;
      
      ExtOBVBuffer[i]=iOBV(NULL,0,ExtOBVAppliedPrice,i);
      
      }
      return(0);
      }
      

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetChartPeriod()
  {
   string   per="";
   int      chartPeriod=Period();
   switch(chartPeriod)
     {
      case 1:     per="M1";   break;
      case 5:     per="M5";   break;
      case 15:    per="M15";  break;
      case 30:    per="M30";  break;
      case 60:    per="H1";   break;
      case 240:   per="H4";   break;
      case 1440:  per="D1";   break;
      case 10080: per="W1";   break;
      case 43200: per="MN";   break;
     }
   return (per);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Abubakar Saidu:

Thanks for your reply..

i did that but the OBV is not showing on chart

　　/*
　　SetIndexBuffer(n,RSI3Buffer);
   if(RSILine3) SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_LINE);
   else SetIndexStyle(n,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexLabel(n,"RSI"+IntegerToString(RSI3));
   SetIndexDrawBegin(n,RSI3);
   n++;
   */

Delete one of the two same parts.

 
Naguisa Unada:

Delete one of the two same parts.


i did that and this is what happened

 

 
Abubakar Saidu:

i did that and this is what happened

That's right.

It doesn't make sense to display them in the same chart because OBV and RSI have different units.

 
Naguisa Unada:

That's right.

It doesn't make sense to display them in the same chart because OBV and RSI have different units.

Okay Thanks a lot for your time and support..
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